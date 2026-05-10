Dialogue of the day from English Vinglish: Sridevi was considered the first female superstar of Bollywood and began acting at the tender age of four. She made her formal Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan in 1978, followed by massive success with Himmatwala in 1983 opposite Jeetendra. Her career spanned for over four decades, the veteran actress received several awards and honours for her exceptional work in the Indian cinema.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi was born to Tamil father Ayyapan Yanger and Telugu mother Rajeswari Yanger. While her father was a lawyer, her mother was a homemaker. She had two siblings — sister Srilatha Yanger and brother Satish Yanger.

In June 1996, Sridevi married film producer Boney Kapoor, who is also the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

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Boney Kapoor was previously married to Mona Shourie and had two children from his first marriage — actor Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor. Mona Shourie was the CEO of Future Studios and produced television shows like Hera Pheri, Yug, and Wilayatee Babu among others.

Dialogue of the day from English Vinglish

“You have to help yourself. No one can help you better than you.”

Meaning of the dialogue

Change begins when you decide to take charge of your own life. This powerful line from English Vinglish focuses on the importance of self-belief and self-reliance. While people may support and encourage you, one cannot grow until you help yourself and take the first step forward.

In the film, Sridevi plays Shashi who slowly discovers her own strength and confidence. She realises that facing fears, overcoming insecurities, and finding her voice are things only she can do for herself.

In simple words, the line means that no one understands your struggles, dreams, and strengths better than you do. Others can guide you, but only you can truly change your life through your own efforts.

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More about Sridevi

After a 15-year hiatus, Sridevi made a remarkable comeback with director Gauri Shinde’s debut film English Vinglish. The movie received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, and for many younger viewers, Sridevi became more recognised as Shashi than even her iconic character Chandni.

Sridevi began her acting journey at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. Over the years, she worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, eventually becoming one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

She is remembered for her performances in iconic films such as Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, and Khuda Gawah among many others.

The Padma Shri awardee was last seen in Mom in 2017.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54.