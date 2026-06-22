Dialogue of the day from Gabbar is Back, 'Agar buraai se ladna hai...'

Dialogue of the day: Some lines from cinema go beyond entertainment and become powerful reflections of the battles we face in real life. They remind us that confronting injustice often requires courage, sacrifice, and the willingness to understand the very forces we stand against. Such dialogues inspire us to look deeper, question what surrounds us, and recognize that meaningful change begins when we choose to face challenges instead of avoiding them. Today’s dialogue beautifully captures the spirit of resistance, awareness, and the determination to fight against wrongdoing.