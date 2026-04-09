Dialogue of the day from 'Gone with the Wind': 'Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn'

Dialogue of the day: In this series today, we will board the nostalgia train, bringing out the best of Bollywood and Hollywood for you. Let's recall top dialogues from cult movies, which made a difference. Who doesn't remember the iconic 'Gone with the Wind'?

'Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn' -- Gone with the Wind

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Meaning of the dialogue

This dialogue is from the 1939 film 'Gone with the Wind' starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh. In the movie, Rhett Butler says this line as his last words to Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh).

This comes after her tearful question: "Where shall I go? What shall I do?"; She is hopeful to get him back. However, in Margaret Mitchell's 1936 novel 'Gone with the Wind', from which the film is derived: "My dear, I don't give a damn."

The dialogue shows the pathos of their tumultuous relationship. Rhett's character pursues Scarlett for so long that when she finally confesses and reciprocates her feelings -- the man has already moved on mentally and cares no less.

About 'Gone With The Wind'

Directed by Victor Fleming, Gone With The Wind is a historical romance film adapted from the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell. The film is set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era - bringing out the story of of Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), her romantic pursuit of Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard), who is married to his cousin, Melanie Hamilton (Olivia de Havilland), and her subsequent marriage to Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).



