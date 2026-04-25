Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound was India’s official entry for the Oscars. The movie starred Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie follows the journey of two labourers stranded when the world shuts down.

The film features several hard-hitting dialogues that leave a strong impact and reflect the emotional depth of its characters.

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Dialogue of the day from Homebound

“Pehchaan woh nahi hain be jo hame pakdayi gayi hain… pehchaan toh woh hain jo hum khud banate hain”

Meaning of this dialogue

Identity is not shaped by what others hand down. What you are called at birth does not define you. Society tries to stamp its version of who you should be. Still, real recognition comes from within. Labels stick only if you let them. Your identity emerges through choices made quietly every day. Who people insist you are rarely matches who you become. The core idea is that you build yourself piece by piece.

True identity comes from living your way, built step by step through the decisions you make. Who you become depends less on opinions around you and more on the moments you choose to move forward. Growth shows itself in daily steps taken, not labels handed down. What matters grows quietly and is revealed over time, away from noise.

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About Homebound

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends from a small village in northern India who dream of becoming police officers, believing that wearing the uniform will finally earn them the respect they have long craved. However, as they move closer to achieving their goals, life puts their determination and friendship to the ultimate test.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, held from May 14 to 25. Homebound also marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s return to the director’s chair.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier as co-producers, the film continues Ghaywan’s exploration of complex human relationships and social realities in contemporary India.

Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also come on board as executive producer, adding to the film’s global stature.