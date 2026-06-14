Dialogue of the day from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, 'College ke paanch saal...'

Dialogue of the day: There are some films that capture a phase of life so perfectly that even years later, a single dialogue can instantly transport us back to those moments. College life is one such chapter — filled with friendships, dreams, late-night conversations, endless laughter, and memories that seem to pass by in the blink of an eye. As we move forward in life, it's often these nostalgic movie lines that remind us of the people and moments that shaped us. Today, I want to share a dialogue from a coming-of-age film that beautifully captures the bittersweet feeling of growing up.