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Dialogue of the day from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, 'College ke paanch saal...'

The iconic dialogue from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na beautifully captures the nostalgia of college life, reminding us how some of our most cherished years pass by before we even realise it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, 'College ke paanch saal...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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