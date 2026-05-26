Dialogue of the day from Jolly LLB 3: 'Is desh mein gareebo ko insaaf....'

Dialogue of the day: Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor’s black comedy Jolly LLB 3 was released on September 19, 2025. The film brought Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together in the third instalment of the Jolly LLB franchise and serves as a sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

The latest instalment features several emotionally charged dialogues that have struck a chord with audiences.

Dialogue of the day

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“Is desh mein gareebo ko insaaf bahut mehenga milta hai.”

Meaning of the dialogue

The emotional dialogue literally translates to, “In this country, justice comes at a very high price for the poor.”

It highlights how legal battles often demand money, time, influence and resources that many underprivileged people simply do not have. The line reflects the harsh reality that while justice is meant for everyone, poor people are often the ones who struggle the most to receive it.

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About Jolly LLB 3

In Jolly LLB 3, the story takes a socially relevant turn as it revolves around a group of struggling farmers whose land is being unfairly seized by a corrupt and powerful businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in legal trouble after unintentionally supporting the wrong side of the case. This leads to a gripping and often humorous courtroom face-off with Arshad Warsi’s character, as both lawyers battle it out in a case that explores deeper themes of justice, corruption and power.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, including Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla and Brijendra Kala.

The Jolly LLB franchise began in 2013 with the first film starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi headlined Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel that further expanded the franchise’s popularity.