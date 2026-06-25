Dialogue of the day from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Hum ek baar jeete hai...'

Dialogue of the day: Life doesn't hand out second chances on the things that matter most love, commitment, the decisions that reshape everything arrive once, leave a mark, and don't circle back. The dialogue knows this, and says it plainly: we live once, we die once, we marry once, love comes once. Simple words, but the weight is in what they're asking to pay attention to, not sleepwalk through the moments that can't be replicated, because their rarity is exactly what makes them worth everything.