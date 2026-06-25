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Dialogue of the day from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Hum ek baar jeete hai...'

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue highlights that life’s most important experiences, like love, marriage, and life itself, are rare and happen only once. It reminds us to value these moments deeply because they do not repeat in the same way again.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Hum ek baar jeete hai...'
Image Credit: IMDbSource: Bureau

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