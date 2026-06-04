Dialogue of the Day from Life of Pi: 'In the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go...'

Dialogue of the day: Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved Bollywood stars, appreciated not only for his body of work but also admired for his wisdom. His career spanned over 30 years, and he is still remembered as one of the finest actors in world cinema.

Here's a dialogue from one of his most remembered films, Life of Pi.

Life of Pi narrates the tale of a boy stranded at sea in a lifeboat with a Royal Bengal tiger after his family dies in a shipwreck. The film features Indian talent, including debutant Suraj Sharma and acclaimed actors Tabu and Irrfan Khan. It was shot in locations such as Munnar and Pondicherry and is based on Yann Martel's novel of the same name.

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Dialogue of the Day

"You know, I've left so much behind: my family, the zoo, India, Anandi. I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go. But what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye... I know Richard Parker is a tiger, but I wish I had said, 'It's over. We survived. Thank you for saving my life. I love you, Richard Parker. You'll always be with me. May God be with you.'"

Meaning of the Dialogue

This dialogue reflects one of the central truths of life: growing up often means constantly letting go. Pi has already lost his family, his home, his country, and many parts of his old life. Through these losses, he realizes that endings are unavoidable. What hurts him most, however, is not the loss itself but the absence of a proper goodbye. He understands that closure matters because it allows us to acknowledge what someone or something meant to us before it becomes a memory.

His words about Richard Parker are especially moving because the tiger symbolizes not just survival but also companionship during his darkest moments. After everything they endured together, Richard Parker simply walks away into the jungle without looking back, leaving Pi with no chance to express his gratitude. Pi wishes he could have thanked him, told him he loved him, and said goodbye. The scene captures a universal human feeling—the regret of not being able to properly bid farewell to people, places, or chapters of life that changed us forever.

Also Read: Dialogue of the day from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 'How do you know...'

More About Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was born on January 7, 1967, into a Pashtun family in Tonk, Rajasthan. His family ran a tyre business. He spent his early years in Tonk before moving to Jaipur.

A talented cricketer, Irrfan was selected for the CK Nayudu Trophy in the under-23 category, a tournament considered a stepping stone to first-class cricket. However, due to financial constraints, he could not travel to participate.

While in Jaipur, he was introduced to theatre and performed in several stage productions. He completed his MA before joining the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984 to study acting.

During his early days in Mumbai, Irrfan even worked as an air-conditioner repairman and once visited the home of his acting inspiration, Rajesh Khanna.

On February 23, 1995, he married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple had two sons, Babil Khan and Ayan Khan.

In March 2018, Irrfan revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as a neuroendocrine tumour. He underwent treatment in the UK for nearly a year before returning to India in February 2019.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28, 2020, for treatment of a colon infection linked to the disease. Sadly, he passed away the following day, April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.