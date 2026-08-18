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Dialogue of the day from Little Miss Sunshine, 'A real loser is somebody...'

In the acclaimed 2006 indie film Little Miss Sunshine, grandfather Grandpa Edwin (played by Alan Arkin) delivers this iconic line to reassure his young granddaughter Olive that true failure lies in being paralysed by the fear of defeat rather than taking the leap to try.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Little Miss Sunshine, 'A real loser is somebody...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Dialogue of the day from Little Miss Sunshine, 'A real loser is somebody...'
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