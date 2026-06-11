Dialogue of the Day from Love aaj Kal: 'Jaane se pehle, ek aakhri baar...'

New Delhi: Even years after its release, Love Aaj Kal is a cult classic among audiences through its memorable dialogues and timeless take on love. Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, while Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro and Neetu Kapoor appeared in key supporting roles.

One dialogue from the film that continues to strike an emotional chord is:

"Jaane se pehle, ek aakhri baar milna kyun zaroori hota hai?"

(Why is it necessary to meet one last time before leaving?)

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Meaning of the dialogue

This dialogue reflects a feeling many people experience when a relationship is ending or when two people are about to part ways. Even when everything has already been said, there is often a desire for one final meeting. It is not always about changing someone's mind or stopping them from leaving. Sometimes, it is simply about getting closure and holding on to one last memory.

In simple words, the dialogue suggests that the heart is often not ready to let go as quickly as the mind. That final meeting becomes a way of accepting reality, expressing unspoken emotions, and saying goodbye to someone who once meant a lot. It captures the bittersweet feeling of love, loss and moving on.

More about Love Aaj Kal

Released on July 31, 2009, Love Aaj Kal explored the love story of Jai and Meera while drawing parallels between modern relationships and old-school romance. The film highlighted how the expression of love may change with time, but the emotion itself remains constant.

Produced on a budget of ₹35 crore, the film emerged as both a critical and commercial success, earning around ₹120 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2009.

The film was later remade in Telugu as Teen Maar. A spiritual successor, also titled Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, was released in 2020. However, the 2009 original remains a fan favourite and is often remembered for its heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters and unforgettable dialogues.