Dialogue of the Day from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: 'Jeet uski nahi hoti jo...'

This dialogue beautifully explains that real victory is not reserved for those who never fail, but for those who never give up. It's for the ones who don't quit. Everyone runs into challenges, losses, and failures; that's just part of being alive but here's the thing that actually ends your shot at success: stopping halfway through the journey. Ordinary people become achievers through one thing: really, the willingness to keep putting in the effort, over and over, even when it's not working yet.