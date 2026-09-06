Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Dialogue of the Day from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: 'Jeet uski nahi hoti jo...'

Life is not about never failing, but about never giving up; true success belongs to those who keep moving forward despite every setback.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the Day from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: 'Jeet uski nahi hoti jo...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dialogue of the Day from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: 'Jeet uski nahi hoti jo...'
2
3
4
5