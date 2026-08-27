Dialogue of the day from Mary Kom: 'Haar tab hoti hai jab...'

There's an emotional layer to it too. Family life, motherhood, her love for boxing the film shows her trying to hold all of it together at once. Setbacks pile up. Injuries happen. Her career takes breaks it probably shouldn't have had to. And yet, through all of that, Mary Kom's story turns into something bigger than boxing a real example of resilience, of simply refusing to quit. In the end, the message lands clean: success isn't about dodging failure. It's about staying in the fight even when failure keeps showing up.