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Dialogue of the day from Mary Kom: 'Haar tab hoti hai jab...'

The dialogue means that failure doesn’t come from falling or facing setbacks, but from the moment a person stops trying. As long as effort continues, success is still possible, because giving up is the only real defeat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 06:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Mary Kom: 'Haar tab hoti hai jab...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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Dialogue of the day from Mary Kom: 'Haar tab hoti hai jab...'
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