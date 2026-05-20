Dialogue of the day from Metro... In Dino: 'Kisi ke sath puri zindagi guzarne ke liye...'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s musical drama Metro... In Dino released on July 4, 2025, leaving audiences emotional with its heartfelt take on love, relationships and loneliness in modern urban life. The film revolves around the stories of four couples dealing with everyday emotional struggles while life quietly unfolds around them. Through its layered storytelling, the movie explores the complexities of modern relationships in urban India.

Dialogue of the day

“Kisi ke sath puri zindagi guzarne ke liye bar-bar pyar me padna padta hai usi ek insan ke sath.”

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Meaning of the dialogue

The dialogue from Metro... In Dino means that love in a long-term relationship does not remain the same forever. To spend an entire lifetime with someone, people need to keep rediscovering and falling in love with the same person again and again through different phases of life.

The line beautifully highlights how relationships evolve with time. People change, circumstances shift, misunderstandings happen and life becomes complicated. But true love is about choosing each other repeatedly despite those changes. It suggests that lasting relationships survive not because everything stays perfect, but because two people continue making efforts to reconnect, understand one another and create new reasons to fall in love over and over again.

Also Read: Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness: 'You got a dream... You gotta protect it'

About Metro... In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro... In Dino is a contemporary relationship drama set against the chaos and calm of city life. The film features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film also marks the final chapter of Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Interestingly, Konkona Sen Sharma is the only cast member returning from the original film.

With music composed by Pritam, the film resonated with audiences through its emotional storytelling and relatable portrayal of love across generations. The movie reportedly earned around Rs 67.47 crore at the box office.