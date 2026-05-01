Dialogue of the Day from Michael Biopic: 'Let me tell you something, in this life, you're....'

The much-talked-about Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson, has recently arrived in theatres and has become the talk of the town.

The film has also towered above 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which opened with USD 51 million and eventually earned USD 910 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Meanwhile, Michael has also notched up to become the second-biggest debut of the year, trailing behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as per Variety.

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film features Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role.

Dialogue of the day

"Let me tell you something. In this life, you're either a winner, or you're a loser."

Meaning of this dialogue

This dialogue is a prominent quote from the 2026 biopic Michael, spoken by Joseph Jackson (played by Colman Domingo). It serves as a defining moment in the film’s trailer, representing the “winner or loser” mentality that shaped Michael Jackson from a young age.

The line highlights the strict upbringing and intense pressure Joseph placed on his children to succeed.

Also Read: Michael biopic makes record-breaking USD 97 million in first weekend of release

About Michael biopic

Michael follows the life of Michael Jackson, tracing his journey to stardom in the music industry. The titular role is played by Jaafar Jackson, while his childhood is portrayed by Juliano Krue Valdi, both making their acting debuts.

The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

The film premiered in Berlin on April 10, 2026, and is scheduled for release on April 24 in the United States by Lionsgate, and by Universal Pictures in other territories.

It has been made on a staggering budget of $155–200 million.

The biopic’s release has reignited discussions around Michael Jackson’s legacy, which remains polarised due to his global musical influence and long-standing legal controversies.

While fans continue to celebrate his artistic impact, critics have pointed to the complexity of portraying his life on screen.

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, said, “As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen.”

(Inputs from ANI)