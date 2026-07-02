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  • /Dialogue of the day from Mohabbatein: 'Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare...'

Dialogue of the day from Mohabbatein: 'Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare...'

This dialogue highlights that true love is about accepting someone exactly as they are, without trying to change them. It reminds us that love should be unconditional, because the moment it becomes a compromise, it turns into a deal rather than real love.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Mohabbatein: 'Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

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