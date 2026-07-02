/Dialogue of the day from Mohabbatein: 'Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare...'

Dialogue of the day: Love, in its purest form, is never about changing someone; it is about accepting them exactly as they are. In a world where relationships often come with expectations and conditions, true love stands apart by being simple, honest, and unconditional. It doesn’t ask you to become someone else to be worthy; instead, it embraces your flaws, your strengths, and everything in between. Because the moment love starts demanding change in exchange for acceptance, it stops being love and begins to feel like a transaction and real love was never meant to be a deal, but a feeling that lets you be yourself completely.