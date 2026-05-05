Dialogue of the day from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. 'Tension lene ka nahi...'

Sometimes, the lines that stay with us aren’t the ones that try to sound wise. They’re the ones that slip into everyday language so easily that we don’t even notice how deeply they settle in our minds. They don’t lecture us or try to fix everything. They just shift something small inside us, and somehow, that’s enough.

Today’s dialogue comes from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., a film that mixes humour with surprisingly grounded life lessons, often delivered in the most unexpected, lighthearted ways.

Dialogue of the day

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka."

Also Read | Dialogue of the day from Daily Dose of Sunshine, 'Sometimes, it’s OK if...'

At first, it sounds like a joke, and it is. The line, made memorable by Sanjay Dutt’s effortless charm as Munna, plays on exaggeration. After all, life doesn’t really work by passing stress onto others like a game of catch. But beneath the humour, there’s a subtle shift in perspective.

It’s less about literally “giving tension” and more about refusing to carry unnecessary weight.

We live in a way where tension becomes almost automatic. We pick it up from expectations, from overthinking, from trying to control things that aren’t really in our hands. And slowly, it starts to feel normal—like stress is just part of being responsible.

This line interrupts that pattern.

It doesn’t say life will be easy. It doesn’t deny that problems exist. Instead, it pokes fun at the seriousness with which we hold onto stress. It reminds us that not every situation deserves the same level of emotional investment.

There’s a kind of freedom hidden in that attitude. The ability to step back, to not internalise every pressure, to laugh, even briefly, at things that once felt overwhelming.

And maybe that’s why the line has lasted so long. Because it doesn’t ask you to become a different person or solve everything overnight. It just suggests something simpler: loosen your grip a little.

Not every tension needs to be carried. Not every worry needs to stay.

Sometimes, the healthiest response isn’t to fight stress head-on, but to stop giving it so much space inside your mind.

So when the day starts to feel heavier than it should, this line lingers quietly in the background, not as advice, but as a nudge.

Take things a little lighter.

After all, tension lene ka nahi… sometimes, it’s okay to just not pick it up at all.