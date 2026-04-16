Dialogue of the day from Munna Bhai MBBS: 'Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka...'

Dialogue of the day: Scrolling through the pages of nostalgia, today, let's go back in time and revisit one of the most famous lines used in Munna Bhai MBBS about living life in a chill way. Who doesn't remember the iconic movie and its unforgettable dialogues. Time to check it out one more time:

'Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka' -- Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

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These lines are uttered by none other than the iconic character of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. It simply reflects at the lighter side of life. How the lead character emphasises to focus on the positivity, by reducing stress and anxiety leading to unwanted tension and problems.

The dialogue playfully hints at living life stress-free.

About Munna Bhai MBBS

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S released in 2003 and is a comedy drama film written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his directorial debut. It features Sunil Dutt in his final film appearance as the father to his real-life son, Sanjay Dutt, who stars as the titular character. Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Sheirgill and Rohini Hattangadi play other roles.

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The film was well received and became a commercial success as well. It went on to win the 2004 National Film Award for Best Popular Film, and several Filmfare Awards, including the Best Film (Critics) and Best Screenplay. It was later followed with a sequel in 2006, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

In fact, tapping on the success of this franchise, the comedy drama was remade in Telugu as Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. (2004), in Tamil as Vasool Raja M.B.B.S. (2004), in Kannada as Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. (2007) and in Sinhala as Dr. Nawariyan (2017) respectively.