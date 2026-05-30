Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om: 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho...'

Movie dialogue of the day: Today, in this series, let's revisit one of the most iconic movie dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. The movie was a huge hit upon its release in 2007 and has several memorable one liners and dialogues. This line uttered by SRK in the film often draws comparison with popular author Paulo Coelho's quote in 'The Alchemist'.

"Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai" -- Shah Rukh Khan ( Om Shanti Om)

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Gunjan Saxena, 'Plane ladka udaye ya ladki...'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the dialogue

"When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it" - this was used by Paulo Coelho in 'The Alchemist'. Similar dialogue became famous when uttered by Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's directorial 'Om Shanti Om'.

It means, if you really seek something in life then entire universe conspires to help you achieve it. It hints that aligning your actions with utmost efforts sync in.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 'How do you know...'

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was written and directed by Farah Khan, co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone (who made her debut with this movie, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher.

Om Shanti Om was taken from a song from Subhash Ghai's thriller Karz (1980), which also features in the opening credits. The soundtrack was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, with the lyrics written by Javed Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumaar. The background score was composed by Sandeep Chowta.

Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore (US$9.67 million), Om Shanti Om earned Rs 152 crore, emerging as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2007 and the then-highest grossing Hindi film of all time.