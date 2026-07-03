Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om: 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh...'

Dialogue of the day: Life and destiny often appear unpredictable, weaving paths that we may not always understand in the moment. Yet, there are times when a person’s deep desire and unwavering belief begin to influence that very journey. When intentions are pure and the will is strong, every step taken starts to align with a larger purpose. It creates a sense that circumstances, opportunities, and even chance encounters are gradually guiding one toward what truly matters. In this way, determination and faith come together, shaping destiny into something that feels less like coincidence and more like a meaningful direction.
Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai - Om Shanti Om
This dialogue beautifully highlights the power of deep desire and genuine intention. When a person truly wants something with all their heart, it is not just a wish; it becomes a driving force that shapes their mindset, actions, and decisions. Such strong belief creates clarity and focus, allowing individuals to move forward with determination despite obstacles. It reflects the idea that when intentions are pure, even challenges start to feel like stepping stones rather than barriers.
At the same time, it expresses a sense of connection between human effort and the larger flow of life. It suggests that when passion and faith come together, circumstances begin to align in unexpected ways. Opportunities appear, paths open, and people or situations come into place at the right time. This makes the journey feel meaningful, as if everything is gradually guiding one toward their goal, turning hope into reality through persistence and belief.
Om Shanti Om isn't just a love story. It's not just a revenge film, either. It's both, woven together across two timelines, two lifetimes, and one thread of fate that refuses to let go.
The film opens in the 1970s, all Bollywood glamour and behind-the-scenes hunger. At the centre of it is a junior artist. Small roles, big dreams, and a love so deep it defines him. The object of that love is a famous actress, radiant and out of reach. For a while, the story feels like a classic, then something shattering happens. A single incident rips everything apart: his life, his love story, his future. All of it, unfinished.
That incompleteness is what drives the film. Because he comes back. Years later, reborn as a superstar, this time, not a struggling background actor, but something keeps surfacing, fragments, flashes. Memories that don't belong to this life but feel too vivid to ignore. Slowly, the picture reassembles itself and with it comes the realisation that his previous life didn't just end. It was cut short, deliberately, unjustly, and that changes everything.
What follows is part suspense, part reckoning. He goes looking for the truth and finds it. Then goes after something harder: justice and the closure that was stolen from him the first time around. At its core, Om Shanti Om is about the things that don't die with us: Love and unfinished business.
The pull of karma working itself out on its own timeline. The film says, quietly but clearly, that genuine emotion doesn't just fade when a life ends and that fate, eventually, finds a way to bring things full circle. It's entertaining, yes. Emotional, absolutely. But it lingers because the idea at its heart is one people want to believe in.
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