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Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om: 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh...'

This dialogue highlights the power of true desire and strong belief, showing how genuine intentions can shape one’s path and bring opportunities closer. It reflects the idea that when passion and determination align, circumstances begin to support the journey, making dreams feel more achievable.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om: 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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