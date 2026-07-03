Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om: 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh...'

Dialogue of the day: Life and destiny often appear unpredictable, weaving paths that we may not always understand in the moment. Yet, there are times when a person’s deep desire and unwavering belief begin to influence that very journey. When intentions are pure and the will is strong, every step taken starts to align with a larger purpose. It creates a sense that circumstances, opportunities, and even chance encounters are gradually guiding one toward what truly matters. In this way, determination and faith come together, shaping destiny into something that feels less like coincidence and more like a meaningful direction.