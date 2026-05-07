Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om, 'Agar Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movies, songs, or even lines of dialogue that never really leave us. They stay tucked somewhere in our memory, returning to us quietly on days when we need them the most. Sometimes, it’s just a single line from a film that feels bigger than the scene itself—something that becomes a small reminder of hope, timing, and belief. Today, I want to revisit one such iconic dialogue from a film that defined an era of Bollywood romance and magic.

Dialogue of the day

"Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to puri kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

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— Om Shanti Om

This unforgettable line was delivered by Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, a film that beautifully blends reincarnation, love, ambition, and destiny. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a dual arc that became one of the most iconic debuts in Bollywood history.

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There’s something deeply comforting about this dialogue. It speaks to the idea that when desire is pure and heartfelt, life has its own mysterious way of aligning things. Not instantly, not always easily—but slowly, in ways we may not understand at the time.

It’s not just a romantic idea; it’s also a reminder of patience. We often want answers quickly, results immediately, and clarity before confusion even settles. But this line gently suggests something different—that timing matters just as much as intention. Sometimes, what we truly want takes time, not because it is distant, but because we are still being prepared for it.

In the film, this belief becomes a thread that connects lifetimes, heartbreak, dreams, and unfinished stories. It’s dramatic, yes—but that’s exactly why it stays with us. It turns hope into something almost cinematic.

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At its core, this dialogue from Om Shanti Om reminds us that belief is powerful, not because it guarantees outcomes, but because it gives us the strength to keep going. Even when things feel uncertain, there is comfort in thinking that life is not random chaos, but a story still unfolding.

And maybe that’s what makes it timeless. It doesn’t promise when or how things will happen; it only asks you to hold onto what you truly feel.

So whenever things feel delayed or out of reach, this line gently returns like a familiar echo:

If you want something with all your heart… perhaps life is already finding a way to bring it to you.