Dialogue of the day from Our Unwritten Seoul, 'Yesterday is over, tomorrow is yet to...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movies, series, or even books that stay with us forever. Sometimes it’s just a single quote; we hold onto these small comforts to help us get through days that feel especially heavy. Life has its ups and downs, and each day can be a mix of both. Today, I want to share a dialogue from one of my favourite comfort K-dramas, something that can bring a little warmth, even on your hardest days.

Dialogue of the day

"Yesterday is over, Tomorrow is yet to come, Today is yet unknown." - Our Unwritten Seoul

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This lovely line was delivered by the beloved actress Park Bo-young, who takes on dual roles as the corporate-working twin Yoo Mi-rae and her energetic, athletic sister Yoo Mi-ji.

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A simple line from the slice-of-life K-drama gently reminds us that some things don’t matter as much as we think, and what happened yesterday has already passed. There’s no need to worry too much about tomorrow, because it hasn’t come yet, and today is still unfolding. It encourages us to trust that we can move through it, one small moment at a time.

During one of her lowest points in life, this quote was shared by her grandmother to gently remind her not to worry too much or carry such heavy burdens on her small shoulders. And in many ways, it’s not just meant for her; it speaks to all of us as everyday people who sometimes carry more than we need to.

Life is meant to unfold gradually, each day bringing a new feeling, even if it feels unfamiliar or a little scary at first. But 'this too shall pass,' just like the reminder, “Yesterday is over, tomorrow is yet to come, and today is still unknown.” Whenever you feel low, try to pause, breathe, and look toward a brighter side.

Just like how the sky changes colour every day, look up and remind yourself how loved you are, that you’re here, present, and able to witness these quiet, beautiful moments alongside the people you care about.

Also Read | Dialogue of the day from 'Gone with the Wind': 'Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn'

About 'Our Unwritten Seoul'

Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) is a 12-episode slice-of-life Netflix K-drama that thoughtfully explores mental pressure, burnout, and emotional fatigue, and is often praised for its honest portrayal of depression, anxiety, and the hidden exhaustion of “high achievers.” The story follows identical twins with completely different lives who switch identities to escape their overwhelming struggles: Yoo Mi-ji, the “unwritten” one, is a former athlete whose career-ending injury leaves her battling agoraphobia and depression in her quiet hometown, while Yoo Mi-rae, the “future” one, is a perfectionist corporate worker in Seoul who begins to break under workplace bullying, burnout, and the heavy weight of expectations.