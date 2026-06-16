Dialogue of the day from Piku, 'Insaan ka emotion...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain films and stories that leave behind lines so simple yet so deeply layered that they continue to stay with us long after the screen fades to black. Sometimes a single dialogue is enough to make us pause and reflect on how closely our inner world is tied to the way we live, behave, and respond to everything around us. Human emotions are not isolated experiences, they constantly influence our thoughts, actions, body language, and even the smallest of movements we make without realising it.