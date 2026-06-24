Dialogue of the day from Piku, 'Maybe this is the way forward...'

Dialogue of the day: Some dialogues from cinema are not just words spoken by characters but reflections of the emotions, conflicts, and realities we experience in life. They make us question the direction we are moving in and remind us of the values we often leave behind while chasing progress. Certain lines become meaningful because they capture the balance between change and identity, growth and belonging. Today’s dialogue beautifully explores the importance of remembering our roots while embracing the journey of development and change.
"Maybe this is the way forward, issi ko log development bolte hain. But apni roots, agar unko ukhaad do, toh kya bachega?"
- Rana Chaudhary, Piku
This thoughtful line from the film Piku reflects the conflict between modernization and preserving one’s roots. Spoken by Rana Chaudhary, the dialogue questions whether progress has meaning if it comes at the cost of losing our identity, traditions, and the connections that shape who we are.
The phrase “issi ko log development bolte hain” represents the idea of moving forward and adapting to change, while “apni roots agar unko ukhaad do, toh kya bachega?” reminds us that growth should not require abandoning the foundation from which we came. Development is important, but it becomes incomplete when it disconnects us from our values, memories, and sense of belonging.
At its core, this dialogue is about balance. Life constantly asks us to evolve, but true progress is not only about moving ahead—it is also about carrying the important parts of our past with us. Our roots give us identity, stability, and a deeper understanding of ourselves.
In a world where change is often seen as the only sign of growth, this dialogue reminds us that preserving our essence is equally important. It encourages us to embrace the future without forgetting the people, places, and experiences that shaped us.
Piku follows the relationship between Piku, an independent and practical architect, and her aging father Bhaskor Banerjee, whose health concerns and strong personality shape their everyday lives. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film explores family, responsibility, independence, and the emotional complexities of ordinary life. Through simple conversations and quiet moments, the film celebrates the beauty of relationships and the importance of staying connected to one’s roots while navigating change.
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