Dialogue of the day: Piku, a 2015 film directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a beautiful depiction of life’s peculiarities, family bonds, and the everyday struggles that shape us. More than just a father-daughter story, the film connected deeply with audiences through its emotional and realistic storytelling. Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, the movie featured several memorable dialogues that continue to resonate with viewers. Here’s one of the most iconic lines from the film.

Dialogue of the day from Piku

“Sabka jaane ka raasta already decided hai. Mera bhi. It’ll be through my digestive tract. Mera pran idhar se hi niklega. Let me cycle. I am enjoying.”

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Meaning of the dialogue

This dialogue reflects the idea that death is inevitable and every person’s end is already decided. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Bhaskor Banerjee accepts this reality in his own quirky and humorous way.

At the same time, the dialogue also highlights his free-spirited personality and his desire to continue enjoying life despite ageing and health concerns. It captures the film’s blend of humour, realism and emotional depth.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan health update: Reports of hospitalisation not true, midnight news break scares fans

About Piku

Piku was released on May 8, 2015. The comedy-drama film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav. Amitabh Bachchan won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards for his performance in the film.

The film revolves around Piku, an architect, and her ageing yet nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee, who grow closer during a road trip to Kolkata despite their constant arguments and contrasting personalities.

Last year, the film celebrated its 10th anniversary and was re-released in theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, whose sequel is currently in the pipeline. The actor also shared pictures from the sets featuring Kamal Haasan. The sequel will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

He will also be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.