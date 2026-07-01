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Dialogue of the day from Queen, 'Why fart and waste...'

A humorous, absurd one-liner that relies on shock value and crude comedy, making it a memorable internet joke rather than a meaningful quote.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Queen, 'Why fart and waste...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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