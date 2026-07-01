Dialogue of the day from Queen, 'Why fart and waste...'

Dialogue of the day: Some dialogues become memorable because they make us laugh through their sheer absurdity. Whether they're witty, outrageous, or intentionally ridiculous, these lines often gain a cult following for their humour and shock value. Today's dialogue, popularly attributed to Queen, is one such tongue-in-cheek quote that has become an internet favourite for its over-the-top style.
"Why fart and waste it, when you can burp and taste it!" – Queen
This humorous quote is meant as a joke rather than a serious life lesson. It relies on crude humor and exaggeration to surprise the audience, which is why it has often been shared as a meme or humorous one-liner.
The dialogue takes an everyday bodily function and twists it into an intentionally outrageous comparison. Its comedic effect comes from its unexpected logic and the sheer absurdity of the statement, making it memorable despite—or because of—its ridiculous nature.
Rather than offering genuine advice, the line embraces nonsense humour, where the entertainment lies in saying something so over-the-top that it catches people off guard. It reminds us that not every famous quote is intended to inspire; some exist purely to make people laugh or react with disbelief.
The dialogue also highlights how humour can be subjective. While some people appreciate its playful, irreverent nature, others may find it distasteful. Its popularity stems from its shock value and its frequent circulation across internet culture as a joke rather than a meaningful philosophical statement.
Ultimately, this dialogue is best understood as lighthearted, absurd comedy. It demonstrates how unconventional humour can become memorable simply because it defies expectations and leaves audiences laughing—or groaning—at its outrageous premise.
The line "Why fart and waste it, when you can burp and taste it!" is widely circulated online as a humorous quote and is commonly attributed to Queen in memes and social media posts. However, there is no reliable evidence that any member of the band actually said it. It is best regarded as an internet joke whose attribution remains unverified, rather than a documented quote from the legendary rock band.
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