Dialogue of the day from Raazi: 'Watan ke aage kuch nahi... khud bhi nahi!'

Dialogue of the Day: When we talk about patriotic films that showcase courage, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the nation, it would be unfair not to mention Raazi. Widely regarded as one of the finest performances of Alia Bhatt's career, Raazi is a gripping espionage thriller that beautifully explores themes of patriotism, duty, love and sacrifice.

The film struck a chord with audiences not only because of its thrilling narrative but also due to its emotionally powerful dialogues that continue to resonate with viewers years after its release.

Dialogue of the Day

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"Watan ke aage kuch nahi... khud bhi nahi!"

(Nothing comes before the nation... not even yourself!)

Meaning of this Dialogue from Raazi

In Raazi, the dialogue "Watan ke aage kuch nahi... khud bhi nahi!" conveys the idea that the nation comes before everything else, including one's own life, emotions, relationships and personal happiness.

The line perfectly reflects the mindset of Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, who puts her country above her own desires and safety. Despite being thrust into an incredibly dangerous situation, she remains committed to her mission, understanding that her personal sacrifices serve a larger purpose.

The dialogue highlights the belief that true patriotism often demands immense courage and selflessness. It underscores the idea that serving one's nation may require individuals to set aside their own interests and endure hardships for the greater good.

What makes the line particularly powerful is that it captures the very essence of Raazi—duty, sacrifice and unconditional love for one's country. It serves as a reminder that some heroes fight not on battlefields but in silence, carrying the weight of impossible choices while putting the nation above themselves.

Also Read: Dialogue of the Day from Life of Pi: 'In the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go...'

About Raazi

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is inspired by real-life events.

Set in the early 1970s, just before the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the film tells the story of Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), a young Kashmiri woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after learning about her ailing father's final wish.

As a devoted daughter, Sehmat chooses to honour her father's patriotism and follows the path laid out for her. From being an ordinary college-going girl, she undergoes rigorous training under Indian intelligence officer Khalid Mir, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, transforming herself into a skilled spy.

As part of her mission, Sehmat is married to Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal), the son of Pakistani Brigadier Parvez Syed (Shishir Sharma). Living across the border, she risks her life every day to secretly gather and relay crucial intelligence to Indian agencies.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi masterfully balances patriotism with human emotions, showcasing the emotional cost of espionage. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced storytelling, powerful performances and its portrayal of a young woman who chooses her country above everything else.