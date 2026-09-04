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Dialogue of the day from RadhaKrishn: 'Jo mujhmein vishwas karta hai...'

This dialogue highlights that true faith and trust in Lord Krishna ensure constant guidance and support in every situation. It reminds devotees, especially during Janmashtami, that Krishna never leaves those who believe in him with a pure heart.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from RadhaKrishn: 'Jo mujhmein vishwas karta hai...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Dialogue of the day from RadhaKrishn: 'Jo mujhmein vishwas karta hai...'
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