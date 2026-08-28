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Dialogue of the day from Raksha Bandhan: 'Tumhari aankhon mein aansu aaye na, toh...'

The dialogue highlights from Raksha Bandhan reflect the deep emotional bond between siblings, especially the unconditional love of a brother who dedicates his entire life to his sisters’ happiness and responsibilities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Raksha Bandhan: 'Tumhari aankhon mein aansu aaye na, toh...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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