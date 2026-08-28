Dialogue of the day from Raksha Bandhan: 'Tumhari aankhon mein aansu aaye na, toh...'

This dialogue from Raksha Bandhan reflects the deep emotional connection between a brother and his sisters. When Lala Kedarnath says, “Tumhari aankhon mein aansu aaye na… toh sabse pehle mujhe dard hota hai,” he is expressing that his sisters’ pain affects him even more than his own. It shows how protective and emotionally invested he is in their lives he doesn’t just care for their happiness as a duty, but feels their sadness personally. For him, their tears are not just theirs; they become his burden too.