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  • /Dialogue of the day from Rang De Basanti: ‘Zindagi jeene ke do hi tareeke hote hain...'

Dialogue of the day from Rang De Basanti: ‘Zindagi jeene ke do hi tareeke hote hain...'

This dialogue highlights that life gives us two choices: either to quietly accept situations or to take responsibility and change them. It inspires us to stop being passive and encourages taking action to shape our own lives and future.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Rang De Basanti: ‘Zindagi jeene ke do hi tareeke hote hain...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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