/Dialogue of the day from Rang De Basanti: ‘Zindagi jeene ke do hi tareeke hote hain...'

Dialogue of the day: Life doesn't announce its turning points. They arrive quietly, folded into ordinary moments: a conversation, a decision, a pause where you either move or don't. And in that pause, something gets decided: whether circumstances carry you forward by default, or whether you reach in and steer. That's where everything actually happens. Not in the grand gestures, but in the recognition, seeing the moment for what it is, understanding that this particular choice will echo, and then finding the courage to act on that understanding rather than letting it pass. The decisions made once, in those small but loaded instances, are the ones that end up defining the whole journey.