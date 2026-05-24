Dialogue of the day from Ratatouille, 'If you are what you eat...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movies that stay with us long after the credits roll. Sometimes it’s just a single line that lingers quietly in the background of our thoughts, offering comfort on days that feel heavier than usual. Life moves in waves, some days feel light and easy, while others feel overwhelming, and it’s often these small cinematic reminders that help us steady ourselves. Today, I want to share a dialogue from one of the most heartwarming animated films, something that brings a smile even on difficult days.

Dialogue of the day

"If you are what you eat, then I only want to eat the good stuff." - Ratatouille

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This charming line is from the beloved Pixar film that follows Remy, a gifted rat with an extraordinary sense of taste who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris, and his unlikely partner Alfredo Linguini, a shy and clumsy kitchen worker who unexpectedly finds himself at the centre of a culinary journey.

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At first glance, this playful line may sound like simple humor, but it carries a deeper warmth about how we choose to shape our lives. It gently suggests that what we surround ourselves with, our experiences, influences, and even our thoughts, matters in defining who we become. Just like food nourishes the body, the things we take in emotionally and mentally shape our character and outlook.

In a world that often feels fast, noisy, and overwhelming, this lighthearted quote serves as a reminder to be mindful of what we “consume” in life. Choosing positivity, kindness, and inspiration can slowly change the way we see ourselves and the world around us.

And much like Remy’s journey in the kitchen, it also reminds us that greatness can come from the most unexpected places. Sometimes, all it takes is a little belief, and the right ingredients to create something truly extraordinary.

About Ratatouille

Ratatouille follows Remy, a passionate rat with an exceptional sense of taste who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris. He forms an unexpected partnership with Alfredo Linguini, a clumsy kitchen worker, by secretly guiding his cooking from behind the scenes. Together, they challenge expectations in the culinary world and prove the idea that “anyone can cook.”