Dialogue of the day from Sholay: 'Kitne aadmi the?'

Dialogue of the day: What better way to start your day with some positivity than famous movie dialogues. This will resonate more with those who are crazy movie buffs, right? Today, let revisit the age-old iconic dialogue from a timeless classic in Hindi cinema. Let's decode famous line from action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy - Sholay.

"Kitne aadmi the?" - Sholay

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Context of the dialogue

The famous dialogue is uttered by Gabbar Singh's character, played by Amjad Khan in the cult classic film Sholay (1975). To this Kalia replies '2 sardar' (There were two men, Sardar).

Gabbar replies: Hmmm. do aadmi. Suuuaaar ke bachchon! Woh do the aur tum teen. Phir bhi wapas aa gaye, khaali haath! Kya samajhkar aaye the? Ki sardar bahut khus hoga? Sabaasi dega kyun? Dhikkaaar hai. ("There were two of them and you were three, yet you returned empty-handed, what did you expect? Will I praise you?)

The dialogue became the classic one-liner over the years, and is often used as memes and funny jokes among cinema buffs. Several one-liners from the movie and some of its pivotal characters became extremely popular, contributing to numerous cultural memes and our daily vernacular.

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About Sholay cast, storyline

This 1975 classic action-adventure film is directed by Ramesh Sippy, bankrolled by his father GP Sippy, and written by Salim–Javed. The story follows two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively.

The soundtrack was composed by R D Burman. Sholay was released theatrically as a 198-minute long film. Made on a budget of Rs 35 million and earned estimated Rs 580 million in India.

Sholay sold around 250 million tickets worldwide, reportedly. The film is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time. It was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of 'Top 10 Indian Films' of all time.



