Dialogue of the day from Sitaare Zameen Par: 'Sabka apna apna normal hota hain…. '

Sitaare Zameen Par was one of the most emotional and critically acclaimed films of 2025. The film carried a powerful message about neurodiversity, beautifully reflected through its standout dialogue and emotional storytelling.

Dialogue of the day

“Sab apne apne normal pe tikke baithe hain…. Sabka apna apna normal hota hain…. Aapka normal aapka, unka normal unka.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of this dialogue

The dialogue from Sitaare Zameen Par means that every person has their own definition of what feels “normal” in life. People become so used to their own habits, emotions, struggles, and ways of thinking that they often assume everyone else should function the same way. “Sab apne apne normal pe tikke baithe hain” highlights how individuals stay fixed in their own understanding of the world and judge others based on it.

“Aapka normal aapka, unka normal unka” reminds us that different people experience life differently, and that does not make anyone less valid. Someone’s behavior, emotions, or way of seeing things may feel unusual to us, but for them, it may be completely natural. The dialogue beautifully talks about empathy, acceptance, and learning to respect realities that are different from our own.

Also Read: Latest OTT releases this week (May 25 to May 31, 2026): Jolly LLB 3 to Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj - Top films and web-series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & cinemas

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par premiered in theatres in June 2025 and emerged as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language film of the year at the Indian box office. The film was later made available on YouTube’s on-demand platform.

Following its release, the film was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Droupadi Murmu. The President praised the sports drama and extended her best wishes to the entire team. In response, Aamir Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, “Your presence and encouragement mean more than we can express — it’s a blessing we will carry with us always.”

The film follows Gulshan Arora, played by Aamir Khan, a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident leads to community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. What begins as a reluctant responsibility slowly transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team’s resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life — ultimately realising that they become his greatest teachers.

Sitaare Zameen Par also starred Genelia Deshmukh alongside Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai, and Naman Misra.

The spiritual sequel was written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Aamir Khan is currently producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, along with Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.