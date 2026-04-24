Dialogue of the day from Stars Wars: 'May the Force be with you'

Dialogue of the day: It is always a good idea to start your day with some positivity. And if you are a cinema lover, what better than revisiting an iconic dialogue from a timeless classic. Today, let's decode famous lines sending out perfect message of encouragement and hope to all those who need to hear it the most.

'May the Force be with you' - Star Wars

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Meaning of the dialogue

This a famous line from Star Wars, which is used to wish someone 'good luck'. As per Jedi philosophy, this expression is believed to be said for someone as a blessing, hopeful words or simply wishing them good will. In the iconic movie, it was first used by General Dodonna, and has been re-used in almost every Star Wars film, before mammoth missions.

"May the Force be with you, always" (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is a notable variation.

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He says this to Luke Skywalker, "The Force will be with you. Always," in A New Hope. It signifies hope and Jedi support. Obi offers encouragement and positivity to Luke before Death Star battle.

About Star Wars

Star Wars is a successful international franchise by George Lucas. The original Star Wars film released in 1977 and quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon. It has expanded into various mediums including films, television series, video games, novels, comic books, theme park attractions among other additions.

Star Wars is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

How many Star Wars film were made?

Here's taking a look at all Star Wars movies ever made:

The original film, retitled Episode IV: A New Hope, was followed by the sequels Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983), forming the original Star Wars trilogy.

Lucas later returned to the series to write and direct a prequel trilogy, consisting of Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005).

In 2012, Lucas sold his production company to Disney, relinquishing his ownership of the franchise. This led to a sequel trilogy, consisting of Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

All 9 films are collectively referred to as the 'Skywalker Saga'.