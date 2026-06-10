Dialogue of the day from Sultan, 'Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara...'

Throughout our lives, certain film dialogues go beyond entertainment and stay with us as life lessons. These lines often reflect deeper truths about resilience, self-belief, and the inner battles we fight every day. On days when motivation feels low, such dialogues serve as reminders that the biggest victories are often won within ourselves. Today, we revisit a powerful line that continues to inspire millions.

Dialogue of the Day

"Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta, jab tak tum khud se na haar jao." – Sultan (Salman Khan)

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This iconic dialogue is from Sultan, the 2016 sports drama starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film follows the journey of Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who rises to fame, falls from glory, and then fights his way back through determination and grit.

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A Message of Inner Strength

At its core, this dialogue emphasises a simple yet powerful truth, no external force can defeat a person unless they give up on themselves. It highlights the importance of mental strength, self-belief, and persistence in the face of failure.

Sultan’s journey in the film mirrors this message, as he struggles with personal loss, physical setbacks, and emotional breakdowns, yet continues to rebuild himself step by step.

Why the Dialogue Still Inspires

Even years after the film’s release, this line continues to resonate with audiences because it applies far beyond sports or cinema. Whether it is exams, careers, relationships, or personal challenges, the dialogue reminds us that self-doubt is often the biggest obstacle.

It encourages the idea that failure is not final unless one accepts defeat internally. As long as a person keeps going, victory remains possible.

About Sultan

Sultan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Released in 2016, the film stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of its time and was widely praised for its emotional storytelling, music, and inspiring performances.

The film is remembered not just for its action and sports drama, but also for its strong emotional core and motivational messaging that continues to inspire viewers today.