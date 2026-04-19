Dialogue of the day from Swades: 'Mann se Raavan joh nikale ...'

Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is widely regarded as a cult classic in Hindi cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film follows Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to rural India in search of his childhood nanny, Kaveri Amma. His journey to the village of Charanpur exposes him to pressing social issues such as poverty, caste discrimination, and lack of electricity—eventually inspiring him to build a small hydroelectric project to uplift the community.

Dialogue of the Day

“Mann se Raavan jo nikale… Ram uske mann mein hai.”

“The one who removes the Raavan from within their heart finds Ram residing there.”

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Meaning of the Dialogue

The line carries a powerful moral message rooted in Indian philosophy. It suggests that when a person removes negative traits like ego, anger, greed, and hatred—symbolised by Raavan—they make space for positive values such as truth, compassion, and righteousness, represented by Ram. Rather than referring to mythological figures literally, the dialogue uses them as metaphors to reflect the internal moral struggle within every individual.

In essence, the dialogue highlights that transformation begins within. It underscores the idea that goodness is not something external to be attained, but something that naturally emerges when one consciously works on personal flaws. By letting go of inner negativity, a person aligns with higher values and ethical living, making the presence of “Ram” a reflection of their own improved character and mindset.

More About the Dialogue

Mohan uses this line to challenge the villagers’ understanding of evil. He explains that Raavan is not just a mythological figure to be burnt in effigy each year, but a symbol of internal and societal evils—such as caste discrimination, illiteracy, and apathy that continue to hold the village back. Through this, he emphasises that true devotion lies not in rituals, but in self-reflection and action that benefits society.

The scene serves as a turning point in the film, bridging the gap between Mohan, the “outsider” scientist and the traditional villagers. By drawing from familiar cultural references, he conveys that progress and the idea of Ram Rajya, an ideal, just society can only be achieved through inner reform. It becomes a call for collective change, beginning at the individual level.

Legacy of Swades

Upon its release, Swades did not perform strongly at the box office. However, over time, it has been recognised as a film ahead of its time. At the 50th Filmfare Awards, it won Best Actor for Shah Rukh Khan and Best Background Score for A. R. Rahman. Today, it is celebrated as one of Shah Rukh Khan’s finest performances and a landmark film in socially conscious storytelling.