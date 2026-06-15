Dialogue of the day from Teach You a Lesson, 'You might not be capable...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain films and stories that leave behind lines so sharp and thought-provoking that they stay with us long after the moment has passed. Sometimes a single dialogue is enough to make us reflect on our choices, our actions, and the lessons life quietly teaches us along the way. Life is not always about right or wrong in black and white — often it’s about understanding consequences, responsibility, and the weight of what we do to others. Today, I want to share a dialogue that carries a strong moral reminder about accountability and awareness.