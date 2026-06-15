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Dialogue of the day from Teach You a Lesson, 'You might not be capable...'

A powerful dialogue reminding us that even if someone struggles to be good, they are still responsible for knowing right from wrong and the consequences of their actions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Teach You a Lesson, 'You might not be capable...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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