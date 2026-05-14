Dialogue of the day from The Devil Wears Prada 2: ‘May the bridges I burn light my way...’

Dialogue of the day from The Devil Wears Prada 2: After a long wait of 20 years, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt have reunited for the sequel to the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada. The much-awaited sequel hit theatres on May 1 and has been performing well at the box office.

The first film went on to become a cult classic and continues to be remembered for its performances, fashion moments and iconic dialogues. One particular line from the sequel has now grabbed attention online and struck a chord with fans.

Dialogue of the day

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“May the bridges I burn light my way...”

Meaning of the dialogue

The dialogue “May the bridges I burn light my way” from The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said by Emily during a moment of stress to calm herself. It reflects a bold and unapologetic mindset. The phrase “burning bridges” is commonly used to describe ending relationships or cutting ties with people, often in a way that cannot be repaired. In this line, the character suggests that even those broken relationships or difficult decisions can become a source of strength and direction in life.

By saying the burned bridges will “light my way,” the dialogue turns something negative into something empowering. It captures the idea of choosing ambition, growth and self-preservation despite criticism or fallout. The line carries a fearless and rebellious tone, fitting perfectly into the high-pressure and ruthless world associated with The Devil Wears Prada.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film brings back iconic stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

Two decades later, things are very different at Runway. The sequel also features several new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.