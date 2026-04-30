Dialogue of the day from The Devil wears Prada: 'You can see beyond what people want and what they....'

New Delhi: The iconic film The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, is returning with a sequel. The first part became a cult classic and is loved for its performances and dialogue. Here is one of the most remebered lines from the film:

“You can see beyond what people want and what they need and you can choose for yourself.”

Meaning of the dialogue

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The line comes during an important moment in the climax, in a car ride in Paris after Miranda has sacrificed her loyal colleague Nigel to protect her own position as editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. The scene becomes a wake-up call for Andy as she realises she has lost her way and is becoming like Miranda, which eventually leads her to quit her job soon after.

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The dialogue suggests that most people follow what’s popular simply because everyone else seems to be doing it. Trends shape choices without people even realising it, influencing everyday decisions.

Some people, however, can step back just enough to notice what’s really going on. They recognise that these so-called needs are not natural but shaped by forces like advertising, culture, or trends seen in films. What feels personal often begins somewhere else. A closer look reveals how much of our daily desires are borrowed.

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This awareness allows them to choose their own path instead of blindly following the crowd.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. They are joined by new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv.

Helmed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team. Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in India on May 1, 2026.