Dialogue of the day from 'The Godfather': 'I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse'

Movie dialogue of the day: All the film buffs can come back here for regular power dose of movie trivia. Today, in this series, we shall go back to the classic 'The Godfather' and pick one famous dialogue from the movie. Let's get down to decoding who said it and in what context.

"I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse." -- The Godfather, 1972

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Meaning of the movie dialogue

Seen as one of the most iconic lines in cinema pop culture history, it is taken from 1972 classic The Godfather and is uttered by Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone's character in the movie. Don Vito says this to his godson - singer Johnny Fontane.

In the movie, Fontane can be seen heartbroken over a lost movie role, so to comfort him, Don Vito offers to make a deal with the Hollywood producer. The line became a classic by the way it was timed and delivered. Also, the underlying currents of how power manipulates everything and can intimidate an individual in his decisions. How money can change almost everything.

The iconic phrase was penned by author Mario Puzo in the original 1969 novel. There have been variations made in the lines ever since.

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About The Godfather movie

The Godfather is a cult classic 1972 gangster film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo based on Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton.

It is the first installment in The Godfather trilogy, which chronicles the Don Vito Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando) and the transformation of his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Pacino), from reluctant family outsider to ruthless mafia boss.