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DIALOGUE OF THE DAY

Dialogue of the day from The Lion King: 'The past can hurt. But the way I see it'

Dialogue of the day: The Lion King screenplay follows a Simba - a young lion, who is exiled from his kingdom after his father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar to seize the throne.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dialogue of the day from The Lion King: 'The past can hurt. But the way I see it'Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dialogue of the day: Some lines stay with us forever. Today, let's revisit a famous dialogue from 'The Lion King' which is about life lessons. The lines can be seen as encouraging words to look forward and not get bogged down by dark experiences. Time to ride the nostalgia bus  decode the dialogue from this famous 1994 movie.

"The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it." - The Lion King (1994)

Meaning of the dialogue

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This famous line is said by Rafiki to Simba in The Lion King, explaining how the past can hurt but you can never run away from it. Therefore, it is better you learn from your past experiences - whether good or bad. 

When you decide to take everything in your stride, you learn from them and grow as a person. From these past dwellings, you can become aware and act forward wisely.

About The Lion King 

The Lion King is an animated musical drama film directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff. It is written by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton. The movie features an ensemble voice cast consisting of Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Moira Kelly, Niketa Calame, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, Rowan Atkinson, and Robert Guillaume.

The Lion King screenplay follows a Simba - a young lion, who is exiled from his kingdom after his father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar to seize the throne. 

Made on a budget of $45 million, The Lion King made $979 million worldwide. It became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the highest-grossing film of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the highest-grossing film of 1994.

It was the second-highest-grossing film of all time, behind Jurassic Park (1993).

 

 

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About the Author
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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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