Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness: 'Don't ever let somebody tell you...'

Dialogue of the day: There are some movies, series or even books that stay with us forever throughout our lives. Sometimes it's just a single quote; we hold on to these small comforts to survive days that feel heavier than others. Life has its ups and downs, and each day can be a mix of both. Today, I want to share a dialogue from a movie that is a powerful testament to the human spirit, something to ignite your fire when the world tries to dim it.

Dialogue of the day

"Don't ever let somebody tell you... You can't do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you gotta protect it... If you want something, go get it. Period." - The Pursuit of Happyness

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This iconic line was delivered with raw, fatherly conviction by Will Smith, playing the role of Chris Gardner. In this pivotal scene, Gardner is shooting hoops with his young son, Christopher, and after initially discouraging the boy's basketball dreams based on his own limitations, he realises his mistake and offers this life-altering piece of wisdom instead.

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This gut-wrenching yet empowering quote reminds us that the world is often full of "naysayers", - people who project their own fears and failures onto our potential. It’s a fierce reminder that your dreams are your own responsibility; they are fragile things that require protection from the scepticism of others. It encourages us to stop seeking permission to succeed and to start taking ownership of our own paths.

At the time he says this, Chris Gardner is at his absolute breaking point, homeless, penniless, and struggling to provide a future for his son. Yet, in the midst of his own suffering, he chooses to plant a seed of resilience in his child’s heart. It’s a message for all of us: your current circumstances do not define your eventual destination.

Life often demands grit, and while it’s okay to feel tired, this dialogue serves as a heartbeat of motivation. It tells us that the distance between a dream and reality is simply the courage to "go get it." Whenever you feel like giving up or like the odds are stacked against you, remember that the only person who can truly set your limits is you.

Just as Chris Gardner climbed his way out of the subway bathrooms and onto the floor of a major stock brokerage, you have the strength to navigate your own hardships. Hold your dreams a little tighter today, breathe through the struggle, and keep moving forward.

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About 'The Pursuit of Happyness'

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) is a biographical drama based on the true story of Chris Gardner’s nearly one-year struggle with homelessness while raising his toddler son and pursuing an unpaid internship as a stockbroker. The film is widely celebrated for its emotional depth and Will Smith’s Academy Award-nominated performance. It explores themes of perseverance, the bond between parent and child, and the American Dream, illustrating how hope and hard work can light the way through the darkest of times.