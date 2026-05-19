Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness: 'You got a dream... You gotta protect it'

Dialogue of the day: There are some movies, series and books that stay with us forever. Sometimes, it’s not even the entire story but just one line or one moment that continues to inspire us during difficult phases of life. On days when things feel uncertain or overwhelming, these words often become a source of comfort and motivation.

Dialogue of the day

“You got a dream... You gotta protect it. People can't do somethin' themselves, they wanna tell you you can't do it. If you want somethin', go get it. Period.”

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Meaning of this dialogue

The dialogue from The Pursuit of Happyness talks about believing in yourself even when people around you doubt your abilities. Often, people who could not achieve their own dreams try to discourage others from chasing theirs. The line reminds us not to let someone else’s fears or failures decide what we are capable of achieving.



Effort pushes dreams forward, courage keeps them alive, and persistence helps build the path step by step. Instead of constantly seeking approval from others, the dialogue encourages people to trust themselves and work towards what truly matters to them.



In simple words, the message is clear: protect your dreams, believe in yourself and never let anyone define your limits.

Also Read: Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: ‘Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh....'

About The Pursuit of Happyness

Released in 2006, The Pursuit of Happyness tells the emotional story of Chris Gardner, a man struggling with homelessness while trying to build a better future for himself and his young son.



Will Smith played the lead role in the film, while his real-life son Jaden Smith portrayed his on-screen son. The film received praise for its emotional storytelling and powerful performances.



The movie explores themes of resilience, hope, parenthood and survival. Over the years, it has become one of the most loved motivational dramas, with several of its dialogues continuing to inspire audiences across generations.