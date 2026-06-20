Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Dialogue of the day from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 'To see the world...'

A powerful reminder that the true purpose of life lies in exploring the unknown, connecting with others, and fully experiencing the world beyond our comfort zones.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 'To see the world...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dialogue of the day from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 'To see the world..'
Dialogue of the day4 min ago
2
PM Modi bengal rally15 min ago
3
Strait of Hormuz Closure53 min ago
4
Hardik Pandya1 hr ago
5
Delhi-Meerut Expressway1 hr ago