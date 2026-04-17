Dialogue of the day from Uri: The Surgical Strike - 'Ye naya Hindustan hai...Ye ghar mein ghusega bhi'

Dialogue of the day: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has already won a millions hearts with his power-packed Dhurandhar franchise. Let's recall the time of hide debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike when he delivered an impressive debut laced with powerful dialogues. Today, let's go back in time and decode one of the most famous lines from this Vicky Kaushal-led war drama.

"Ye Hindustan ab chup nahi baithega....Ye naya Hindustan hai...Ye ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi"- Paresh Rawal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Meaning of the dialogue

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In Uri, actor Paresh Rawal who played NSA Govind Bhardwaj (based on Ajit Doval), utters these powerful words "Ye Hindustan ab chup nahi baithega....Ye naya Hindustan hai...Ye ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi". This refers to the might of the government , on how powerful it is that to suffice the nation, it will take revenge in any form.

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It symbolises India's changing defense policy and aggressive foreign policy. The enemy should not think of us ( country) as a meek or timid nation. The dialogue also refers to the country's capability to enter the enemy's site and deliver a befitting reply for its own security. The new India will hit it hard where it hurts the most.

It highlights the patriotic spirit of the country and its countrymen, especially those leading it. Any act of war against the country will no longer be tolerated by India.

About Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a war action film written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. The 2019 release is an account based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the film stars Vicky Kaushal along with Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

It tells the story of Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), who played a leading role in the events.



Uri was made on a budget of Rs 44 crore, and grossed Rs 342.73 crore (US$48.67 million) worldwide, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. The film received various accolades including four National Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography and Best Music Director.

It received 13 nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards, winning Best Editing and Best Debut Director for Dhar.