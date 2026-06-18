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Dialogue of the day from Wake Up Sid: ‘Yeh bhi toh party hai...'

Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age story about a carefree young man who slowly learns responsibility and self-discovery. It highlights personal growth, friendships, and finding purpose in life through real-life experiences.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Wake Up Sid: ‘Yeh bhi toh party hai...'
Image Credit: Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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