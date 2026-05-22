Dialogue of the day from We Are All Trying Here, 'Whenever you feel scared...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movies, series, or even books that stay with us long after we’ve experienced them. Sometimes it’s not the entire story but just a single line that lingers in our minds and quietly reshapes the way we look at difficult moments. Life can feel overwhelming at times, and in those moments, small reminders often become anchors. Today, I want to share a dialogue from the comforting world of We Are All Trying Here, a line that gently reframes fear in a way that feels surprisingly simple and human.

Dialogue of the day

"Whenever you start to feel scared, just pretend your neighbour's going through it. If he were the one who was going through it, you'd be like, 'What's the big deal?' It puts it into perspective." - We Are All Trying Here

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This simple yet grounding line encourages us to step outside the tight space of our own worries. Fear has a way of making everything feel larger than it really is, as if we are the only ones struggling or the only ones who might not get through it. But when we shift perspective, even slightly, things begin to loosen. We start to see that what feels overwhelming inside us might look much more manageable from the outside.

The dialogue gently reminds us that compassion isn’t only something we extend to others, it can also be a way of calming ourselves. When we imagine a friend or even a stranger going through the same thing, we often respond with patience, reassurance, and clarity. That same voice can be turned inward, too, helping us soften the sharp edges of fear.

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Moments of fear don’t disappear instantly, but perspective can change how heavy they feel. This line doesn’t ask us to ignore our emotions; it simply invites us to resize them. And sometimes, that small shift is enough to help us take the next step forward.

Life keeps unfolding in ways we cannot fully predict, and fear is often just a reaction to that uncertainty. But like many comforting reminders from stories we love, this one encourages us to breathe, reframe, and continue anyway, one moment at a time.