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DIALOGUE OF THE DAY

Dialogue of the day from We are all trying here, 'You can't make yourself feel better...'

Dialogue of the day: Even on the hardest days, small, simple victories are enough to gently shift your mood and keep you going.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dialogue of the day from We are all trying here, 'You can't make yourself feel better...'(Image: IMDb)

Sometimes in life, lines from a movie or series stick with us longer than we expect. Not because they are dramatic or epic, but because they feel quietly true. One line can sit at the back of your mind and resurface on days when everything feels a little heavier than normal.

Today’s dialogue is from We Are All Trying Here, a slice-of-life story about the everyday struggles of emotional exhaustion, self-doubt, and the quiet work it takes just to keep moving.

Dialogue of the day

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"You can't make yourself feel better. Doesn't work. When you are down, you gotta pick a coin off the ground or something. Like a small victory, that's the kind of thing that gets your mood to shift."

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At first, the line feels almost too simple. It doesn’t promise instant healing or a sudden change in perspective. Instead, it gently pushes back against the idea that we can “force” ourselves out of low moments just by thinking differently. And maybe that’s what makes it feel honest.

There are days when motivation doesn’t arrive on command. When positivity feels far away, and even the usual coping tools don’t seem to land. In those moments, the idea of a “small victory” becomes more important than we realise.

Picking up a coin off the ground. Making your bed. Drinking a glass of water. Replying to one message you’ve been ignoring. These aren’t life-changing events on their own, but they act like tiny signals to the mind: you are still moving, you are still here, you are still trying.

The quote doesn’t ask for transformation. It asks for movement. And sometimes that’s all we can do.

Life rarely shifts in one dramatic moment. More often, it changes through a slow accumulation of small actions that don’t feel meaningful at the time. But later, when you look back, you realize those “coins” were what kept you going when everything felt stuck.

There’s also something quietly comforting in the acceptance used in the line. It acknowledges that feeling low isn’t something you simply “think away.” Instead, you work with it gently, step by step, without demanding too much from yourself in one go.

Maybe that’s the real reminder here: progress doesn’t always look like progress. Sometimes it looks like surviving the hour. Sometimes it looks like doing one small thing that slightly shifts the weight you’re carrying. And slowly, those small shifts add up.

So on days when your mind feels heavy or uncooperative, you don’t need a complete reset. You might just need a small victory. Something simple enough to reach for, something ordinary enough to feel possible.

Because even the smallest coin picked up from the ground is still a sign, you’re still moving forward, even if it doesn’t feel like it yet.

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Ahana Tiwari

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