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Dialogue of the day from We Are All Trying Here, 'You're a human, but you are not...'

This powerful dialogue reminds us that true humanity is measured not by being human, but by the compassion, empathy, and kindness we show toward others.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from We Are All Trying Here, 'You're a human, but you are not...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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