Dialogue of the Day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Kahin pe pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalna...'

Dialogue of the Day: All you Bollywood buffs, get ready for a trip down memory lane with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of the most beloved films of 2013. Over the years, the film has achieved cult status thanks to its iconic characters, memorable moments and unforgettable dialogues.

Dialogue of the Day

"Kahin pe pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalna bahut zaroori hota hai. Sahi waqt pe cut lena chahiye, nahi toh gile-shikwe hone lagte hain."

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Meaning of the dialogue

In this scene, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) talks about the importance of moving forward in life. He believes that to reach a new destination or achieve your dreams, you sometimes have to leave certain places, people or phases of life behind. Change can be difficult, but it is often necessary for growth and new experiences.

The second part of the dialogue highlights the importance of knowing when to let go. Bunny suggests that if we hold on to things for too long, misunderstandings, disappointments and regrets can begin to build up. Sometimes, moving on at the right time helps preserve memories and relationships instead of allowing them to become burdened by resentment.

Also Read: Dialogue of the day from Raazi: 'Watan ke aage kuch nahi... khud bhi nahi!'

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film revolves around friendship, love and self-discovery. The story follows Naina Talwar, played by Deepika Padukone, who falls for her former classmate Kabir "Bunny" Thapar, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, during a trip to Manali.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani explores friendships, relationships and emotional growth. Produced under Karan Johar's banner, the film remains a fan favourite years after its release. It follows the lives of four friends — Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) — who embark on a trip to Manali before reuniting years later at Aditi's wedding.

The film is also remembered for chartbuster songs such as Badtameez Dil and Balam Pichkari.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is reportedly filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also star in director Atlee's next project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in which he will portray Lord Rama. He also has Love & War, Animal Park and Brahmastra Part 2 in the pipeline.