Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: ‘Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh....'

Dialogue of the day: All you Bollywood buffs out there, brace yourselves for a blast from the past as we take a trip down memory lane with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of the most popular films of 2013. The film has achieved cult status over the years for its iconic characters and unforgettable dialogues.

Dialogue of the day

“Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain.”

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Meaning of the dialogue

The dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani suggests that no matter how hard you try in life, you will always miss out on something or the other. So, instead of stressing over what could have been, it encourages people to enjoy and live in the present moment.



The line beautifully highlights the idea that it is impossible to experience or control everything in life. Rather than worrying about missed opportunities, it reminds us to appreciate the moment we are living in.

Also Read: Dialogue of the day from We are all trying here, 'The difference between a world that's ended...'

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film revolves around friendship, love and self-discovery. The story follows nerdy student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika Padukone, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor, during their trip to Manali.



Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani tells the story of friendships, relationships and emotional journeys. Made under Karan Johar’s banner, the film continues to remain a fan favourite even years after its release. It revolves around the lives of four friends — Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) — who go on a trip to Manali before eventually reuniting years later at Aditi’s wedding.



The movie is also loved for its hit songs like Badtameez Dil and Balam Pichkari.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also star in director Atlee’s next, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The actress has also recently announced her second pregnancy.



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in which he will essay the role of Lord Rama. He also has films like Love & War, Animal Park and Brahmastra Part 2 in the pipeline.